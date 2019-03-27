Home

BEVERLEY NORMA TAYLOR

BEVERLEY NORMA TAYLOR Notice
Beverley Norma Taylor Passed away 21st March 2019 Beloved Wife of John. Much Loved mother and Mother-in-law of Debbie & Kevin, Kim & Alan. Devoted Nan to Kylie, Brad, Max, Benny, Alex and a Cherished and loving Great Grandmother. Aged 74 years. Family and Friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving for her life to be held in the Uniting Church, Cootamundra on Monday 1st April 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the service a private cremation will be held. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 69421028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
