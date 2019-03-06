|
|
|
Elizabeth (Bet) Coles Passed away 2nd March 2019 at Wagga Wagga NSW aged 94 years Loved wife of Keith (deceased). Aunt then stepmother of Bob, Don, Elizabeth and John; mother in law of Jenny, Bruce and Jodie. Grandmother of Tom, Jack, Georgia, Jane, Susannah, Sarah, Annie, Lucinda and Gus. Great grandmother of Lachlan. Loved and remembered always. Family and friends of Bet are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 8th March 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Please gather at the Chapel. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More