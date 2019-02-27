|
|
Heather Margaret Gillies Passed away 22nd February 2019 Loving daughter late Don & Mabel Gillies. Sister of Anthony, Bruce and Rosemary (dec). Dear friend of Sally and God Daughter Katie. Valued colleague of the staff of E A Southee School. Aged 57 years. Friends of Heather are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving for her life to be held in the Uniting Church, Cootamundra on Friday 1st March 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra Lawn cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 69421028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Feb. 27, 2019