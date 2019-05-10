Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Rinkin
57 Murray Street
Cootamundra, New South Wales 2590
02 69421028
Resources
More Obituaries for jeanette TOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

jeanette marjorie TOLLEY

Notice Condolences

jeanette marjorie TOLLEY Notice
JEANETTE MARJORIE TOLLEY Passed away 8th May 2019. Beloved Wife of Trevor (dec). Much loved mother and Mother-in-law of Rhonda & Ian, Graham (dec) and Sharon. Devoted Nan to Steven, Allison, Daniel, Paul and Sean. Cherished Great Nan. Aged 83 Years. Family and friends of Jeanette are warmly invited to attend a graveside funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Cootamundra Lawn cemetery, Cootamundra on Tuesday 14th May 2019, commencing at 1.30 pm. Please gather at the cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices