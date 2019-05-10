|
JEANETTE MARJORIE TOLLEY Passed away 8th May 2019. Beloved Wife of Trevor (dec). Much loved mother and Mother-in-law of Rhonda & Ian, Graham (dec) and Sharon. Devoted Nan to Steven, Allison, Daniel, Paul and Sean. Cherished Great Nan. Aged 83 Years. Family and friends of Jeanette are warmly invited to attend a graveside funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Cootamundra Lawn cemetery, Cootamundra on Tuesday 14th May 2019, commencing at 1.30 pm. Please gather at the cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on May 10, 2019