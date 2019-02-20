|
John Harry Haselden (the pom) Passed away 9th February 2019 Loved son of the late Frederick & Margaret Haselden. Loved and respected by all his mates. Aged 70 years. John's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside funeral service to celebrate his life to be held in the Cootamundra Lawn cemetery on Monday 25th February 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Please gather at the cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 69421028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Feb. 20, 2019