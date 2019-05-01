Home

MURIEL JOYCE THOMPSON "LESLEY" Passed away 19th April 2019. Beloved wife of Don (dec). Much loved mother of David, Keith, Graham, Andrew, Stephen, Richard, Alison and their partners. Devoted grandmother of 15. Cherished great grandmother of 17. Aged 93 years. Family and friends of Lesley are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Uniting Church, Cootamundra on Friday 3rd May 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service a private cremation will be held. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager 57 Murray Street, Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on May 1, 2019
