PETER JOSEPH SMITH "PETE" Passed away 24th February 2019 Aged 38 years. Late of Narromine & formerly of the Gold Coast & Cootamundra. Much loved son of Fiona Smith & Jimmy Kriss. Cherished father of Jessica, Tameeka and Kirra. Brother & best mate of Aden. Adored grandson of Kevin Smith (dec) & Dawn Pigram (dec). Loving nephew of David and Julie. Much loved cousin to many. A private cremation has been held for Peter in Dubbo. There will be a memorial service for Peter with the date, time and venue to be advised. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Cootamundra Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
