SHERRIE KYLIE GAVIN

Sherrie Kylie Gavin (nee Munday) Passed away 14th February 2019 at the Wodonga Hospital. It is with such deep heartache we announce the passing of our daughter Sherrie. Loving wife of Robert, Loving mother of Grace and Isabella. Much loved daughter of Yvonne and Neville Morton. Sister and sister is law of Jason, Ben & Marine and aunt to Aubrey. Niece of Steven, Robert and John Munday. Granddaughter of Orien Munday. Aged 41 years. Family and friends of Sherrie are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in the Stockinbingal Cemetery, Stockinbingal, TOMORROW Thursday 21st February 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Please gather at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain Injury Foundation will be gratefully received at the service. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 69421028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
