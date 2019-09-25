Home

ALISON WILSON KINGWILL (nee Smith) 14th July 1929 - 8th September 2019 Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Cherished Mother of Ian and Suzanne. Devoted Nana to Leigh and Brad. Grandmother to 8 little boys. Family and Friends of Alison are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving to celebrate her beautiful life, to be held in the Uniting Church, Cooper Street, Cootamundra on Friday 27th September 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra Lawn Cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
