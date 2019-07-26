Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cootamundra Funerals
154 Parker Street
Cootamundra , New South Wales 2590
02 6942 1488
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan DEECE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan John DEECE

Add a Memory
Allan John DEECE Notice
ALLAN JOHN DEECE Aged 70 years Much loved husband of Anne (dec'd) and Noelene. Loved father of Tanya (dec'd) and Kate. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Robert & Jeannie, Sandra & Tom. Loved poppy of Hannah & Emma. "Loved and missed by all his family" Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Allan's Graveside Service to be held at the Cootamundra Lawn Cemetery, Cootamundra TODAY, Friday 26th July, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Cootamundra Funerals Ron & Margaret Robinson ~ AFDA ~ Cootamundra - 02 6942 6423
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices