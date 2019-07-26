|
ALLAN JOHN DEECE Aged 70 years Much loved husband of Anne (dec'd) and Noelene. Loved father of Tanya (dec'd) and Kate. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Robert & Jeannie, Sandra & Tom. Loved poppy of Hannah & Emma. "Loved and missed by all his family" Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Allan's Graveside Service to be held at the Cootamundra Lawn Cemetery, Cootamundra TODAY, Friday 26th July, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Cootamundra Funerals Ron & Margaret Robinson ~ AFDA ~ Cootamundra - 02 6942 6423
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 26, 2019