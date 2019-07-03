|
|
FAY DAWN ROWE (nee Collingridge) 23 November 1939 - 25 June 2019 Formerly of Cootamundra and Farrer, ACT. Best friend of Allan Rowe (dec) and Charles Michie (dec). Much loved mother, mother-in-law and Gran of Mitchell and Suzanne, Kylie, Marnie and Rick, Matthew, Jessica, Brendan, Bradley and Gemma. Admired and respected by her many friends, family and neighbours. Loved teacher, tennis player, reader, trivia queen, fisherwoman, traveller Neighbourhood Watch participant and community member. " I had a wonderful life" A celebration of Fay's life will be held at the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT on SATURDAY 13 July 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 3, 2019