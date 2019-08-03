|
LOITERTON James Bevan "Jim" 5/9/1935 - 30/7/2019 Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Alison (deceased). Much loved Father of Stephen, Andrew and Claire and Father-in-law of Lynne. Treasured grandfather of Bethany, Zachary, Emma, Ewan and Beau. Brother of Millicent and Jean (deceased). The funeral service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at The G Beavan Funerals Chapel, 34 Station Street, Bowral on Friday 9th August 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published in Cootamundra Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019