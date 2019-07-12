Home

DAVIS, Joan Mary Passed away 8th July, 2019 (Sydney) Formerly of Esk QLD and Cootamundra Beloved wife of Fred (dec), mother and mother-in-law of John & Anne, Perry (dec) & Rhonda, Julian & Carol and sister of Reg Whittaker. Adored grandma and great grandma. Aged 97 years At Peace Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the West Chapel of Northern Suburbs Crematorium, Delhi Road North Ryde (Sydney) on Tuesday July 16, 2019 commencing at 12.45pm. MANNINGS FUNERALS Proudly Australian Owned 02 9555 7551 02 9555 7092
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 12, 2019
