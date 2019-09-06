|
JOSEPHINE PALMA HOGAN Passed away 3rd September 2019. Beloved wife of Leo. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony, John & Sue, Tim & Allena. Cherished Grandmother of Lachlan, Carlton and Ava. Loved sister of Fr. Pat Kenna. Aged 90 years. Family and Friends of Josephine are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul to be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cootamundra, TODAY, Friday 6th September 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following the Mass the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra Lawn Cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Sept. 6, 2019