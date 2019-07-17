|
LYNETTE MARIE CONKEY (nee Coggan) In loving memory of Lynette who passed away early Tuesday morning July 9th 2019 at home in Cootamundra, aged 78 years. Adored wife of Alan. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Scott & Rhonda, Tonia and Scott, Kristen and Paul, Craig and Jodie. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren; Georgia, Anthea, Chloe, Sarah, Megan, Jamie, Thomas and Samuel. Daughter of Len and May (both dec), Loved sister of Peter, Jenny and Marilyn (dec). She bravely fought her long illness to the end with courage and dignity and has now found peace. She will remain close to our hearts and will always be loved and remembered every day. The funeral service for Mrs Lynette Marie Conkey will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, 45 Thompson Street Cootamundra, at 2.00pm on Friday 19th July 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cootamundra Can-assist will be gratefully received at the church. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 17, 2019