MARGARET ROSE MOON Passed away 9th July 2019. Beloved Wife of Jim (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julianne & Johnny, Melissa & Wayne. Devoted grandmother of Sarah, Michael, Claire, Luke, Kristen, Renae and Matt. Cherished great grandmother of Olivia, Tex, Noah and 2 on the way. Aged 78 years. Family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Prayer Service of thanksgiving, celebrating her life to be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cootamundra TODAY Friday 12th July 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following Prayers the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra lawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cootamundra Can-Assist will be gratefully received at the church. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors (Bruce Smith JP Manager) 57 Murray Street Cootamundra Ph: 02 6942 1028
Published in Cootamundra Herald on July 12, 2019