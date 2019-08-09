|
EVERAARDT (Packer) Penelope Rosina Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side after a brief illness with cancer at Mary Potter Palliative Care Unit on Monday, 5th August 2019. Loved wife of Cyril (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Justine & Peter, Josie & Mark, Kathleen (dec'd) and Fiona. Cherished Nini of Max, Arnoldo, Rosina, Emily, Joshua and Madeline. Aged 79 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'Now at rest in God's arms &
reunited with Cyril and Kathy'
A Service of Prayers for the repose of the soul of Penny Everaardt will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 12th August 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Wagga Wagga Community Palliative Care will be accepted at the church. The family will be celebrating Penny's life by wearing colours at the Service and invite you to join them if you wish.
Published in Cootamundra Herald on Aug. 9, 2019